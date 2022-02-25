Inflation Surge Continues as US Hits 4-Decade High of 6.1% in January

In January 2022, a key inflation gauge closely monitored by the U.S. Federal Reserve jumped 6.1%.

ABC reports that the rise is the latest sign of sharp price increases in the U.S., and the Russian invasion of Ukraine is likely to worsen the situation.

On February 25, the U.S. Commerce Department reported the largest year-over-year increase to inflation since 1982.

This represents an enormous burden for households in the U.S., particularly for lower-income families already facing increased costs for food, fuel and housing.

ABC reports that inflation is expected to remain high, and even accelerate, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine is likely to disrupt oil and gas exports.

The invasion reportedly increases pressure on the Federal Reserve to make up to five or six quarter-point interest hikes this year.

According to the consumer price index released earlier in February, inflation was up 7.5% from a year earlier, which was also a four-decade high.

In December, the Fed had projected that inflation would decline to 2.7% by the end of 2022.

ABC reports that many economists now see that estimate as increasingly unlikely.

The Fed is expected to release its updated projections for 2022 at its March meeting.

