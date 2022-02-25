Explosions, sirens in Kyiv as Russia authorises military operation

Ukrainian military command centres in the cities of Kyiv and kharkiv have been attacked by missile strikes, the Ukrainska Pravda news website cited a Ukrainian interior ministry official as saying on Thursday.
Watch VideoRussia pressed its invasion of Ukraine into the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases..
Reuters witnesses in Kyiv heard a series of explosions shortly after Russia announced a military operation in Ukraine.