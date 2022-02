Sabina Nessa's family broken as man pleads guilty to murder

The family of Sabina Nessa has said it is "broken" and has "no words to describe the pain" caused by Koci Selamaj, who pleaded guilty to murdering the 28-year-old in September.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John welcomed the plea adding women and girls have the right to feel safe at any given time and place.

Report by Edwardst.

