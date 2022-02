Gas, oil and tech – how Russia's invasion will impact the UK

While Russia's attack on Ukraine is more than 1,000 miles away, it could have wide-ranging effects on the UK.

Already it has led to multiyear highs in commodity prices and tighter supplies - raising the prospect that it will deepen Britain’s cost-of-living crisis.

Report by Burnsla.

