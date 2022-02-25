UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green Betting Preview

In a matchup of lightweight contenders, Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green will have the cage doors locked behind them.
SI Sportsbook has Makhachev as an overwhelming 8-1 favorite, but Bobby Green will look to prove the books aren't always correct.
In a matchup of lightweight contenders, Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green will have the cage doors locked behind them.
SI Sportsbook has Makhachev as an overwhelming 8-1 favorite, but Bobby Green will look to prove the books aren't always correct.
Bobby Green is clearly frustrated after not being able to deliver more resistance to Islam Makhachev.
#bobbygreen..