Controversial 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Passed by Florida Lawmakers

NPR reports lawmakers in Florida have passed a polarizing bill that aims to limit what teachers are allowed to discuss regarding gender and sexual preference in schools.

Dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill, those opposed contend the passage of such legislation is sure to harm the LGBTQ+ youth of Florida.

The legislation would reportedly prohibit any conversations about gender and sexuality between teachers and students in kindergarten up to third grade.

The legislation immediately upset LGBTQ+ advocates and many Democrats in the state.

As expected, the #DontSayGayBill just passed the Florida House, but SEVEN Republicans crossed party lines to vote against it.

, Carlos G.

Smith, Representative of Florida, via Twitter.

I want to thank [the Florida House Democrats] for their consistent allyship and also thank the gang of 7 who saw our humanity and rejected this terrible legislation.

The bill reportedly passed the Florida House by a vote of 69-47.

It remains unclear if Governor Ron DeSantis will sign the bill into law, but he has suggested in the past he'd support the legislation.

We've seen instances of students being told by different folks in school, 'Oh, don't worry, don't pick your gender yet, do all this other stuff.'

, Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida, via statement .

They won't tell the parents about these discussions that are happening.

That is entirely inappropriate.

, Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida, via statement