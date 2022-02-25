Russia meeting is 'not in the plans': White House

A possible meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is "certainly" not an option at the moment, the White House said.
A possible meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is "certainly" not an option at the moment, the White House said.
Watch VideoRussia pressed its invasion of Ukraine into the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases..
An expert discusses the Biden administration's response to tensions between Russia and Ukraine.