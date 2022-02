🇷🇺Russia says the United States🇺🇸 must stop threatening its boarders

Russia demands for an immediate guarantee that they will stop Threatening it's boarders.

They have already planted missile defense systems in 🇵🇱Poland.

They now want Ukraine🇺🇦 to join Nato and build another missile defense system right on its boarders.

Vladimir Putin affirms strongly that Russia🇷🇺 has not been a threat to any country but the United States🇺🇸 has.

He says they have not built any threat near the boarders of the United States 🇺🇸