A called out by tump

Listen closely seems we the people are flipping bills on the tax for others to profit and not build a better country economically on own money.

Like a junky parent that choices to get a fix instead of buying formula and dippers for child has the money but uses assistance from others money instead... even if we go to war we are doa financially war not free and will increase our dept.

We would show up with no money to back us.

The federal reserve with offer money to print with a price on the print and backing the banks.

That money will then be sold as debt bonds "in shorts" for other countries to pay and wait for a return.

It is a hell hole that will take forever to get out of.

Even with soliders to protect our supplies will turn dry, and would have to ask to people to struggle more while getting less.

Its a working of Rothschild scheme to control market, and masses.

When that happens more movements start to kick off then laws and suppression fill the rest.