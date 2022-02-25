Russian Civilian asking the Ukrainian people for forgiveness. #Ukraine - 24

"I want to kneel before you and apologize for what that bastard did to you.
It's not our president, please forgive us.
Glory to Ukraine.
Russia without Putin"
"I want to kneel before you and apologize for what that bastard did to you.
It's not our president, please forgive us.
Glory to Ukraine.
Russia without Putin"
Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides on Thursday after Moscow mounted an assault by land, sea and air in the..
Russian tank swerves in to civilian car crushing it with people inside. #Ukraine #Russia #Ukraina #emergency #Breaking..