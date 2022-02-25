Just the News Now - Thursday February 24, 2022

February 24, 2022 - Check out today's top Just the News headlines.
To stay up to date on the latest breaking news, head over to --> https://justthenews.com/ Full articles here:
February 24, 2022 - Check out today's top Just the News headlines.
To stay up to date on the latest breaking news, head over to --> https://justthenews.com/ Full articles here:
Fox News dominated the cable news ratings on Thursday in spectacular fashion, despite a surge in viewers for CNN and MSNBC.
Matthew Hutchins sat down for an interview with Hoda Kotb on NBC News' 'TODAY' on Thursday, February 24.