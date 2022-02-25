Critics fear Putin will look to expand beyond Ukraine

'Outnumbered' panelists discuss the possibility of Vladimir Putin attacking a NATO country.
'Outnumbered' panelists discuss the possibility of Vladimir Putin attacking a NATO country.
As Putin moves into Ukraine critics blame "feckless" Biden and his failed energy and foreign affairs policies. ..
On Monday, Tucker Carlson responded to those who have accused him of being sympathetic toward the aims of Russian President..
Watch VideoNewsy has learned that a U.S. government letter to the United Nations says that Russia is compiling a list of people to..