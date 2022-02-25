Kyiv ablaze, Ukraine says enemy aircraft downed

Ukrainian forces downed an enemy aircraft over Kyiv in the early hours of Friday, which then crashed into a residential building and set it on fire, said Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister.
