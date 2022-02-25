Don't overlook the spiritual warfare in the Russia Ukraine Conflict
Not our war that we don’t need to be in
On today's podcast, we have to talk about the Russia/Ukraine conflict and how it's gona hot. Why we should not be..
Rumble
Don't overlook the spiritual warfare in the Russia Ukraine Conflict
On today's podcast, we have to talk about the Russia/Ukraine conflict and how it's gona hot. Why we should not be..
Watch VideoAs Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine by land and by air, its President Vladimir Putin's official state news..