Gasoline Alley Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Bruce Willis, Luke Wilson and Devon Sawa star in the chilling story of a savage Hollywood murder set in present day Los Angeles.

Jimmy Jayne (Sawa), a reformed ex-con, is the prime suspect who will stop at nothing to prove his innocence.

Homicide detectives Freeman (Willis) and Vargas (Wilson) are close on his tail as Jimmy takes on his own investigation, risking his life in the dark underbelly of L.A.

Director Edward John Drake Writers Tom Sierchio, Edward John Drake Actors Devon Sawa, Bruce Willis, Luke Wilson, Kat Foster, Sufe Bradshaw, Johnny Dowers, Kenny Wormald, Rick Salomon, Steve Eastin, Tracey "The Doc" Curry Run Time 1 hour 37 minutes