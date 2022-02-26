TURNING RED Movie - Release The Panda!

TURNING RED Movie Trailer - Release the panda!

- Pixar's official Turning Red "Release The Panda" trailer!

Young actress Rosalie Chiang lends her voice to Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who suddenly poofs into a giant red panda when she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS).

Sandra Oh (The Chair, Killing Eve) voices Mei Lee’s protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, who is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager.

Directed by Shi and produced by Lindsey Collins, Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red releases March 11, 2022.