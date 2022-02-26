Russia & Ukraine: What's Really Going On: PLUS Headline News 2/25/22

As Russian troops advance their invasion of Ukraine, with bombs, helicopters, fighter jets, and troops, and Ukrainians enlist on the streets, with 10,000 automatic rifles being handed out, the entire world is watching, grabbing a hold of whatever the prevailing narrative is.

We've got energy, NATO, water rights, bio-weapon labs, boarders to be protected, financial reset cover-up, Biden's corrupt ties, China and countless other intricacies at play here- but what's the real rub?

Join us tonight on Brighteon.TV at 6:00PM ET with special guest Scott Kesterson of BardsFM as we break through what we're told to believe, to what is really going on.

Then, join us at 7:00PM as we cover this week's headline news stories and the US trucker convoy!

Watch!

Https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/russia-ukraine-whats-really-going-on-w-special-guest-bardsfm/