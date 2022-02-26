Russia Vetoes UN Resolution Condemning Their Invasion Of Ukraine, China Abstains

The UN Security Council voted on a resolution to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine, but Russia, who sits permanently on the council, vetoed the resolution.
China on Thursday (February 24) rejected calling Russia's moves on Ukraine an "invasion" and urged all..
As Russian troops advance their invasion of Ukraine, with bombs, helicopters, fighter jets, and troops, and Ukrainians enlist on..