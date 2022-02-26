India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russian invasion of Ukraine | Oneindia News

Russia as expected vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on Friday condemning its invasion of Ukraine.
India, china and UAE abstained.
11 of the 15 member council voted for the resolution.
India's abstention followed a call from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.