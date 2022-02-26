Japan will strengthen sanctions against Russia, PM says

Japan will strengthen sanctions against Russia to three areas including financial institutions and military equipment exports, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday.
Japan will strengthen sanctions against Russia to three areas including financial institutions and military equipment exports, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has revealed what he believes will be Russia's likely threat against Australia..
Global Stocks Dive , After Russia’s Attack on Ukraine.
On Feb. 24, Russian President
Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine...