Chernobyl power plant captured by Russian forces -Ukrainian PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Thursday (February 24) that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant has been captured by Russian forces.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Thursday (February 24) that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant has been captured by Russian forces.
Watch VideoRussian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital early Saturday as explosions reverberated through the city and the..
Russian forces have captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in what one official described as “one of the most serious..