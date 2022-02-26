UK PM vows massive sanctions against Russia

The West will impose massive sanctions to hobble the Russian economy after President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
Watch VideoRussia pressed its invasion of Ukraine into the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases..
Russia Launches Attack on Ukraine.
AP reports that on Feb. 24, Russia hit..