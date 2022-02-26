Australia seeks to join global move to sanction Putin

Australia seeks to join other countries in imposing sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and is extending economic punishment to members of the Russian parliament and more oligarchs, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Saturday.
