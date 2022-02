AS I PREDICTED: BLACK JOE BIDEN CHOOSES KENTANJI BROWN JACKSON FOR SCOTUS

Why was Kentanji Brown Jackson chosen to replace Stephen Breyer?

Easy because she worked previously as a law clerk for the Justice she is tasked with replacing, but the REAL reason is because of 3 Fake Republicans: Lindsey Graham, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins.

Why you may ask?

Watch as I explain it all plus the craziness in Ukraine.