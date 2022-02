Jerobejin van Wyk funeral Cape Town - 26 February 2022

South Africa - Cape Town - 26 February 2022.

Family, friends and neighbours of 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk gathering at his home ahead of his funeral service.

The 56-year-old Klawer man arrested for the murder of 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk has told his lawyer his actions were part of occult killings he had practiced since childhood.

Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)