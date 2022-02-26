Hong Kong rolls out COVID vaccine passports

Hong Kong rolled out vaccine passports on Thursday requiring people aged 12 and above to have at least one COVID-19 jab, and paved the way for mainland China manpower to help bring a worsening outbreak under control.
Ilan Rubens reports.
Hong Kong rolled out vaccine passports on Thursday requiring people aged 12 and above to have at least one COVID-19 jab, and paved the way for mainland China manpower to help bring a worsening outbreak under control.
Ilan Rubens reports.
Watch VideoHong Kong on Friday reported another sharp jump in new COVID-19 cases to more than 10,000 in the latest 24-hour period..