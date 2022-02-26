News Update 2-25-22: We Are Inside the Storm & We Are Winning!
Russia and Ukraine are in the news.

Keep in mind the mainstream media have lied for years and they are still doing it!

Watch Phil Godlewski&apos;s Rumble video from last night 2/24/22 &quot;The Transcript&quot;.

He explains what has been happening in Ukraine and how the DS/Cabal hides their child sex trafficking operation there.

Is President Putin a white hat and liberating the people of Ukraine from the evil groups?

I&apos;ve seen several videos showing the people celebrating in the streets.

Have you?

Or are you watching the destruction and people dying in the streets?

That&apos;s what the mainstream is showing.

So, who&apos;s right?

Let&apos;s stay open, we will know for sure soon.

Stay brave.