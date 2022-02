Dumbass: The Left View of the "Russian Invasion" - part 1

Given that Putin has "invaded" the Ukraine this week, I decided it was worth looking at that rhetoric and its source as a follow-up to my earlier series of videos.

This includes an apt comparison between the Donbass today and Kosovo in 1999, with both parallels and exact opposites.

I move from Ashkenocracy Now to the Gray Zone opposition view, which of course shifts the take from the evil Russians to the evil Ukrainian neo-nazis.

Yawn.