Russia-Ukraine conflict: World waits for Russia's next moves as invasion intensifies

Russian President Vladimir Putin's next moves are being watched closely, as he looks for a swift victory over Ukraine.
But there is already discontent for the conflict among Russian citizens.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's next moves are being watched closely, as he looks for a swift victory over Ukraine.
But there is already discontent for the conflict among Russian citizens.
-Russia warns of NATO nuclear threat -Russia comments on risk of war with West -China's ambassador to the US warns of..
Watch VideoStocks fell worldwide on Thursday after Russia's attack of Ukraine sent fear coursing through markets and upped the..