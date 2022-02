Russian Tanks entrying in Ukraine Kiyv city | Stop War

S&P lowered Russia's long-term foreign currency credit rating to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', and warned it could lower ratings further, after getting more clarity on the macroeconomic repercussions of the sanctions.

"In our view, the sanctions announced to date could carry significant negative implications for the Russian banking sector's ability to act as a financial intermediary for international trade, S&P said.