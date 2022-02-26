Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rejects US’ evacuation offer | Russia invasion | Oneindia News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was asked to evacuate Kyiv with the help of the US government.
But, an AP report said that he turned down the offer.
#RussiaUkraineWar #VolodymyrZelenskiy #US
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was asked to evacuate Kyiv with the help of the US government.
But, an AP report said that he turned down the offer.
#RussiaUkraineWar #VolodymyrZelenskiy #US
Invading Russian forces were standing at the gates of Kyiv Ukraine’s capital on Friday. In a latest video message Ukrainian..
Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zedensky said that 'The enemy's sabotage groups have entered Kyiv'. Zedensky vowed not to leave..