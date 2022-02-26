Canada's Deputy Crime Minister Chrystia Freeland: We are broadening the scope of Canada's anti-money laundering and terrorist financing rules so that they cover Crowd Funding Platforms and the payment service providers they use.
Canada's Deputy Crime Minister Chrystia Freeland: We are broadening the scope of Canada's anti-money laundering and terrorist financing rules so that they cover Crowd Funding Platforms and the payment service providers they use.
If you think the leaders of Canadian politics aren't influenced by the WEF, maybe you should have a look at this. I find..
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland to 'Freedom Convoy' protesters: "Consider yourselves warned”