Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is trying to negotiate for 30 years now as he slams the NATO alliance and announces military operations in Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is trying to negotiate for 30 years now as he slams the NATO alliance and announces military operations in Ukraine.
Russia announces military operations in Ukraine as tensions mount to their climax | English News
The first shipment of security assistance from the U.S. has arrived in Ukraine. It includes nearly 200,000 pounds of military..
Watch VideoNATO allies accused Russia of misleading the world and disseminating "disinformation" by saying it was returning some..