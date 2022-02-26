UK PM vows massive sanctions against Russia

The West will impose massive sanctions to hobble the Russian economy after President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
Western governments have warned for weeks that the tensions could spark massive cyberattacks from Russia or its supporters.
