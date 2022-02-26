‘What the f*** are you doing’: Video of Ukrainian woman confronting Russian soldiers goes viral

A Ukrainian woman confronting a heavily-armed Russian soldier and demanding to know what they were doing in her country has gone viral in social media, with many hailing her as “brave”.
A Ukrainian woman confronting a heavily-armed Russian soldier and demanding to know what they were doing in her country has gone viral in social media, with many hailing her as “brave”.
This is the moment a woman confronted an armed Russian soldier in the city of henichesk in Ukraine !!!! The woman approached the..