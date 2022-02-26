'All Ukrainians' will fight Russian invasion -Ukrainian ambassador to U.S.

Ukraine's ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said on Thursday that the Ukrainian military was fighting back against a Russian invasion and that "all Ukrainians" would resist the assault.
