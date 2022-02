Tulsi Gabbard CPAC speech - Committeed to the freedom enshrined in our Constitution

As long as we are committed to this foundation of freedom enshrined in our Constitution, our bill of rights, we can work together through all the differences that we may have, to overcome the obstacles and challenges we face.

However, if we are NOT committed to the freedom that is so clearly spelled out in the Bill of Rights, we will not succeed as a country.

Watch full speech -> https://youtu.be/EOJB_IUB5ko