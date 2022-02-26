'Ukrainians saying get out from my country' | Show of strength outside embassy | Oneindia News

Indians and other nationals showed their support to the Ukrainian people by leaving messages of peace, flowers and lit candles outside the embassy of the eastern European nation in New Delhi.
#RussiaAttackUkraine #UkraineRussiaWar #UkraineEmbassy
Indians and other nationals showed their support to the Ukrainian people by leaving messages of peace, flowers and lit candles outside the embassy of the eastern European nation in New Delhi.
#RussiaAttackUkraine #UkraineRussiaWar #UkraineEmbassy
Watch VideoThe messages, videos and photos flying across Twitter, Facebook and Telegram far outnumber the airstrikes raining down..
Watch VideoThe Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin is ordering forces to maintain peace in eastern Ukraine. But it is not..