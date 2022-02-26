'All Ukrainians' will fight Russian invasion -Ukrainian ambassador to U.S.

Ukraine's ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said on Thursday that the Ukrainian military was fighting back against a Russian invasion and that "all Ukrainians" would resist the assault.
Ukrainian Parliament member Kira Rudyk provides insight on Ukrainians fighting to defend Kyiv on 'Hannity.'
Sunday's Mass at Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood ended..