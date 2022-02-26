Ukrainian woman confronts armed russian solder

http://xpshort.com/ah6wiln
Ukrainian woman confronts armed Russian soldier -
This is the moment a woman confronted an armed Russian soldier in the city of henichesk in Ukraine !!!! The woman approached the..
Rumble
http://xpshort.com/ah6wiln
This is the moment a woman confronted an armed Russian soldier in the city of henichesk in Ukraine !!!! The woman approached the..
This is the moment a brave Ukrainian woman confronted heavily-armed Russian soldiers hours after they invaded, demanding to know..