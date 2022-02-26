Russia-Ukraine, invasion #2022

🚀 Donate Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies |
Kyiv residents seek shelter in church
Rumble
A catholic church in Kyiv became a shelter for 27 children and their mothers on Thursday (February 24), as residents continue to..
