US says India-Russia relations 'distinct' from US’ equation with Moscow, that's okay | Oneindia News

The Biden administration has said that India's relationship with Russia is ‘distinct’ from that the US shares with Russia and that is okay.

Washington has asked every country that has leverage with Moscow to use it to protect the rules-based international order.

