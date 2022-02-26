EPISODE 111: A Life Coaching Session with Amberly Deavours

Christian life coach Amberly Deavours is with us today talking about all things to do with life coaching.

Coaching is an amazing resource we all have at our fingertips these days.

You can find a coach to help you with just about anything!

One of the best things about working with a coach is that they keep you accountable for staying on track.

They don't let you give up and they can be your biggest cheerleader.

If you have not worked with a coach in the past I highly recommend you do so.

Coaches need coaches so Amberly is actually my current coach.

If you need help getting organized I would love to coach you.

Happy listening!