DNA Evidence Saves 500-Pound Black Bear 'Hank The Tank' From Euthanasia
DNA Evidence Saves 500-Pound Black Bear 'Hank The Tank' From Euthanasia

Hank the Tank, Lake Tahoe’s infamous 500-pound black bear, who was invading homes looking for food has been partially exonerated from euthanasia thanks to new DNA evidence.

NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah has more on the story.