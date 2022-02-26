Kiev building hit by missile, a "war crime" says a rescuer

Victims are evacuated and emergency services work on the scene after a high-rise apartment block was hit by a missile overnight in Kyiv as fighting rages between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Emergency services say the number of victims is "being specified" and that an evacuation is underway.

It is the third day since Russian leader Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a wider conflict in Europe.

VIDEO: AFP