Kiev building hit by missile, a "war crime" says a rescuer
Victims are evacuated and emergency services work on the scene after a high-rise apartment block was hit by a missile overnight in Kyiv as fighting rages between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Emergency services say the number of victims is &quot;being specified&quot; and that an evacuation is underway.

It is the third day since Russian leader Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a wider conflict in Europe.

VIDEO: AFP