Ukrainians killing Russian soldiers in Kiev battle

A friend of mine who lives in Kiev sent me this video he took earlier today.
2-25-22.
Russian soldiers in the truck and tank.
The elderly man who was driving the car that was ran over by the tank is still alive but in critical condition.
