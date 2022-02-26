Sanctions will erode Russia’s economy - EU

A new, second EU sanctions package will hit Russia's economy severely, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday (February 24).
A new, second EU sanctions package will hit Russia's economy severely, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday (February 24).
The West will impose massive sanctions to hobble the Russian economy after President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine,..
Watch VideoRussian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged..