Hundreds gather in London to show unity for Ukraine

Hundreds of people have gathered in Whitehall to protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainians among the crowd have expressed their anguish as their home country is under siege and called on more sanctions to be levelled against Putin and his regime.

Report by Etemadil.

