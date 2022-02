Ramzan Kadyrov gathered more than 10,000 fighters from Chechnya's power structures. 2022-02-25

“I declare officially that the hottest spots in Ukraine will be occupied by Chechen fighters, fighters who serve on the path of Akhmat-Hadji Kadyrov.” #UkraineInvasion