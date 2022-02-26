EU condemns 'barbaric' Russia attack on Ukraine

European Union leaders will impose new sanctions on Russia, over its "barbaric attack" on Ukraine, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday (February 24).
Biden Condemns Russia's 'Unprovoked And Unjustified Attack' On Ukraine
